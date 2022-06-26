Altaf Bukhari urges LG Sinha to release all PSA detainees in J&K

Srinagar June 26: Apni Party President and former J&K minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration to release all Public Service Act detainees in the UT.
Bukhari was talking to the media on the sidelines of a rally in Palhalan area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Not only in Palhalan, I would like the Lieutenant Governor to constitute a committee for release of all the PSA detainees to give them a chance to live a normal life, " Bukhari said.
He urged the LG administration to consult the senior citizens and local committees of the PSA detainees to take them into confidence over the matter.
Meanwhile, at the Palhalan rally, Bukhari said that a political rally had been organised in the area after many years. "Earlier, it was said Palhallan is the bastion of stone pelting,now the residents have given a clear message that people,especially the youth of Palhallan want peace, prosperity and development, " he said. He said that the "next MLA to represent the area will be from Palhalan".