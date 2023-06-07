Altaf Bukhari urges party cadres to stay proactive, dedicated

Srinagar, June 7: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday called upon the party leaders and senior workers to maintain an active and dedicated role in serving the people in their respective areas.
He emphasised that given the widespread public support for the party and people’s trust in the party's agenda, it is morally obligatory for party members to establish strong connections with masses to serve them.
According to a press note Bukhari made these comments while addressing a party delegation consisting of leaders and senior workers from north Kashmir’s Handwara constituency.
Bukhari said, "We know this as a matter of fact that the Apni Party achieved remarkable public acceptance within a relatively short span of time after the party was established over three years ago. People trust us, and they have faith in our unambiguous agenda. They also have expectations that we will assist them in resolving the long-standing challenges that they are facing. It is, therefore, our duty to meet these expectations and fulfil our responsibility towards the people."He advised the cadres to enhance their public outreach and remain politically active in their respective areas. Bukhari said, "I urge you to remain active and strongly bonded with the masses at the grassroots level. Our primary job is to serve the people in terms of ensuring that their issues and grievances are highlighted and effectively communicated to the relevant authorities for prompt resolution."