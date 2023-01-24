Altaf Bukhari urges party leaders to enhance their public outreach

Srinagar, Jan 24: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has urged party leaders and senior workers to boost their political activities and public outreach to remain accessible to the people in their respective areas.
He also asked them get the people’s issues and grievances resolved through the concerned officials.
According to a press note, he was addressing the party’s provincial-level meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. The meeting was organised to gauge the present political scenario in the Valley, assess the party’s performance, and chalk out the strategy to strengthen the party further.
The prominent leaders who were present in the meeting included Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majid, Vice President Javid Mustafa Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Party’s Chief Coordinator and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Paddar, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Convener Haji Parvez, Provincial President for party’s Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, District President Bandipora Syed Shafat Kazmi, District President Ganderbal Javid Ahmad Mir, Provincial President of the party’s Youth Wing Khalid Rathore, General Secretary of Youth Wing Irfan Manha and others.