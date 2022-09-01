Altaf Bukhari visits Barbashah fire victims

He said, “I am deeply sorrowed to see the losses to the shop owners and the families due to this unfortunate incident. It takes common people years to build a house or establish a shop, but sometimes such unfortunate incidents reduce everything to ashes.”

“My heart goes out to the people who have suffered due to this fire incident. I will ensure that the victims get instant relief and compensation so that they will be able to rebuild what they have lost.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari gave a patient hearing to the locals who explained to him about the fire incident and gave him details about the victims.

He assured them that he will support the fire victims in their rehabilitation process. He said, “Apni Party stands in solidarity with the sufferers of this unfortunate incident of fire. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to them.”