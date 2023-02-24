Altaf Bukhari visits bereaved family

Srinagar, Feb 24: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday visited Sharief Abad residence of Aga Syed Mohammad Hussain Rizvi, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.
According to a press release, he was accompanied by the party’s District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh. Pertinently, Aga Mohammad Hussain Rizvi, a prominent religious and social personality passed away on Wednesday at his residence at Sharief Abad, in central Kashmir’s Badgam district.
Bukhari met the family members of Rizvi sahib and extended his heartfelt condolences to them. He said, “Aga sahib was very close to me and because of the proximity and our family terms, his passing is a personal loss. I share the grief of the bereaved.”
He added, “Aga sahib was a noble soul. Throughout his entire life, he contributed his religious and social services to society. May Almighty Allah rest him in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannah.”