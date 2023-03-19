Altaf Bukhari visits bereaved family

Srinagar, Mar 19: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday visited the residence of Mohammad Saleem Bhat, Party’s Zonal President and the Corporator from Srinagar’s Mehjoor Nagar, to offer condolences over the demise of his father Abdul Majeed Bhat who passed away on Saturday.
According to a press note, Bukhari met the bereaved family members and extended his condolence to them.
On this occasion, he said, “In this hour of grief, Apni Party leadership stands in solidarity with Saleem sahib and other members of the family. May Almighty Allah give the bereaved patience to bear the pain of this irreparable loss and grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah.”
The party president was accompanied by the party colleagues including Haji Parvez Ahmed, Shoaib Dar, Irshad Ahmad, GM Dagga, Mohammad Shafi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad, Towseef Bashir, Hilal Tantrey, Manzoor Dar, and others.