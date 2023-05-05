Altaf Bukhari visits bereaved family

The party chief was accompanied by the senior party leaders including Vice President Javaid Mustafa Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Party Leader Zahid Hussain Jan, District) President (Budgam of the party's Women's Wing Shakeela , and others.

Bukhari met with Mushtaq and other members of the bereaved family and extended his heartfelt condolences over the loss that the family has suffered, the press note said. On this occasion, Apni Party Chief prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and the endurance of the family to bear the pain of this irreparable loss. He said, “As Muslims, we know that death is an inevitable reality for every soul, and it is in the hands of Almighty Allah to determine the matters of life and death. As believers, it is essential that we accept Allah's decisions with the utmost patience and endurance.”