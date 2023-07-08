Altaf Bukhari visits bereaved family

Srinagar, July 8: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Haji Mohammad Maqbol Mir from Hari Wantnoo Tangmag in North Kashmir.
According to a press note, Mir recently passed away after a brief illness.
Bukhari visited the bereaved family’s residence at Watnoo, Tangmarg, on Saturday and extended his condolences to the family members, including the deceased’s sons, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, and Shabir Ahmad Mir.
On this occasion, Bukhari expressed his solidarity with the bereaved and prayed for the departed soul.
He said, 'I share the pain of the grief-stricken family, and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant them the much-needed patience to bear the agony of their irreparable loss. May Allah grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and shower His choicest blessings upon his grave."
"Haji Mohammad Maqbool Mir was a noble soul who consistently contributed to society. In this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved family."