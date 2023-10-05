Altaf Bukhari visits Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya to offer condolences

Srinagar, Oct 5: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday, visited the prominent businessman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and other members of the bereaved family to extend their condolences over the passing of Chaya's brother-in-law Farooq Ahmad Jan, who passed away today after a brief spell of illness.
The deceased was also the paternal uncle of Apni Party’s Youth Wing Secretary and Corporator Salman Bhat. According to a press release, Altaf Bukhari met the bereaved family at their Buchpora residence in Srinagar and extended his condolences. he prayed for the departed soul and the endurance of the family to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, Ghulam Hassan Mir expressed grief and sorrow over the passing of Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya’s brother-in-law. In his statement, Mir said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Farooq Jan Sahib, who was the brother-in-law of prominent businessman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and the paternal uncle of Apni Party’s Youth Wing Secretary and Corporator Salman Bhat. May the departed rest in eternal peace and May Allah give strength to the bereaved to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”