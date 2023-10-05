Altaf Bukhari visits Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya to offer condolences

Meanwhile, Ghulam Hassan Mir expressed grief and sorrow over the passing of Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya’s brother-in-law. In his statement, Mir said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Farooq Jan Sahib, who was the brother-in-law of prominent businessman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and the paternal uncle of Apni Party’s Youth Wing Secretary and Corporator Salman Bhat. May the departed rest in eternal peace and May Allah give strength to the bereaved to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”