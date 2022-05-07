Altaf Bukhari visits Qaiser Jamsheed Lone to condole his father's demise

Srinagar May 7: Apni Party delegation led by Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir along with Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, today met Former MLC Qaiser Jamsheed Lone at his residence in Lolab Kupwara to express solidarity over the demise of his father Nazir Ahmad Lone who passed away after a brief spell of illness.
In a statement released to the press, the delegation prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. While sharing sympathies with the bereaved family members, Bukhari said that the entire cadre of Apni Party stands in solidarity with Lone and extended family members.
"It was extremely tragic to know about the demise of Nazir Ahmad Lone. He was a man with uncommon abilities who's contribution in the field of social work and literature would be forever cherished. I would pray for peace to the departed soul and endurance to the family members. In this hour of gloom, Apni Party stands in solidarity with Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and family," Bukhari said.
Expressing greif over the demise of Nazir Lone, Rafi Ahmad Mir said "The news about the demise of Nazir Ahmad Lone came as a shock to all of us. He was a man of principles whose contributions for the betterment of society would be forever appreciated. His contribution in the academic world would be always remembered. The entire party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family members. We wish strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss and would pray for peace to the departed soul".
Senior Vice President Abdul Rahim Wani, Vice President Abdul Rashid Bhat, Vice President Mohd Amin Bhat, District General Secretary Bilal Arif , Constituency Coordinator Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, Party leader Mohammad Amin Pir, Public Secretary Tajamul, Block President Hyhama Manzoor, Vice President Youth Wing Mohd Ashraf, Coordinator Feroz Ganai, Coordinator Handwara Abdul Qayoom Geelani, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Block Secretary Kralpora Shabir Ahmad, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, District Commitee Member Mudasir Ahmad, Mohammad Abdullah, Pir Nasir and other block presidents were also the part of delegation.