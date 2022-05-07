Altaf Bukhari visits Qaiser Jamsheed Lone to condole his father's demise

"It was extremely tragic to know about the demise of Nazir Ahmad Lone. He was a man with uncommon abilities who's contribution in the field of social work and literature would be forever cherished. I would pray for peace to the departed soul and endurance to the family members. In this hour of gloom, Apni Party stands in solidarity with Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and family," Bukhari said.

Expressing greif over the demise of Nazir Lone, Rafi Ahmad Mir said "The news about the demise of Nazir Ahmad Lone came as a shock to all of us. He was a man of principles whose contributions for the betterment of society would be forever appreciated. His contribution in the academic world would be always remembered. The entire party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family members. We wish strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss and would pray for peace to the departed soul".