Altaf Bukhari Visits residence of Er Rashid

Srinagar, Apr 30: Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday visited the residence of jailed Er Rashid to inquire about health of his ailing father.
Reports said that Bukhari visited Srinagar residence of Er Rashid to know about the well being of his ailing father as he was unwell for the last several days and also remained hospitalised.
They said that during his visit, Bukhari assured him that they will provide all possible help and will seek release of Er Rashid, who is languishing in Tihar Jail since August 2019.
Bukhari also prayed for speedy recovery of his father.