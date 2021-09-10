Altaf Bukhari welcomes Amin Shah on joining Apni Party

Srinagar, Sep 10: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday said that his party was an inimitable political platform open to everyone who aspires to serve the people.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming social activist and broadcaster Muhammad Amin Shah from Ganderbal who joined the party at its Srinagar office, Bukhari said, “Unlike other traditional political parties of J&K that have been viciously plagued with family dominance, Apni Party is free from such vices and has always put its efforts to raise the pressing concerns of the people.”