Altaf Bukhari welcomes new entrants into Apni Party

Srinagar, Aug 30: Several respected citizens and political workers have joined the Apni Party today in the presence of the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, at the party office in Baramulla, a press release said..
The party's Chief Spokesperson, Javid Hassan Baigh; senior party leader and Party Coordinator for North Kashmir, Fazal Mehmood Beigh; as well as the District President of Baramulla's Youth Wing, Mohammad Irfan Khan, were also present on the occasion.
The new members include BDC representative Shamshada Ji, youth leader Tariq Ahmad and Zahid Baigh, as well as Sheikh Younis and Rafi ul Salaam, among others.
Speaking at the gathering, Bukhari extended a warm welcome to the newcomers and assured them that Apni Party’s leadership would provide full support as they work to serve the people in their respective areas.
He said, "I assure you that within this party, you will find a conducive political environment. The entire leadership will stand behind you unwaveringly as you go out to serve the people in your respective areas."
He further stated, "It is due to our unambiguous agenda and well-defined policies that people, especially political activists and leaders, have been joining us since the establishment of the Apni Party. With each new member that joins, we feel stronger and more confident in pursuing our noble agenda."