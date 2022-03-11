Altaf Bukhari welcomes new entrants into party fold

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into Apni Party, Bukhari said that it gives him immense pleasure to see young minds joining the party and acknowledging the cause and grail of the party.

“I welcome the new entrants into the party. Every member of the party is a key member towards the path of development. My best wishes are with the new members of the party and I hope they would set out an example of benevolence by reaching out to the people at the ground level," he said.