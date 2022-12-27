Kashmir

Altaf Bukhari, Zafar Iqbal Manhas condole demise

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Dec 27: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Vice President Zafar Iqbal Manhas expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident, in which a minor boy was killed and four persons got injured in Zawoora area of Shopian district on Tuesday.

Pertinently, an eight year-old identified as Natik Shakeel son of Shakeel Ahmed of Shopian lost his life, while four persons including two women got injured after a vehicle, they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge in Zawoora.

In a statement both the leaders of Apni Party have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the boy’s death, and expressed the deepest sympathy with his parents.

