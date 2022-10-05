Altaf Bukhari, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas grieved over youth's death in Pulwama 'accidental fire'

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a civilian in an alleged accidental fire in Haal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Pertinently, police said that the rifle of one of the personnel on Naka duty went off accidentally and the fire hit a young man identified as Asif Ahmed, a resident of Shopian. Asif was shifted to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred this morning.
In a statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply grieved to hear about the death of a civilian in an accidental fire in Shopian. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. May Almighty give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”
Meanwhile, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas also expressed grief over the death of the civilian in the incident. He said, “My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased person. I am deeply saddened to hear about this tragedy. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace. My deepest condolences to the concerned family.”