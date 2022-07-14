Alumni meet held at KU South Campus
Srinagar: An alumni meet was held at Kashmir University's South Campus on Thursday.
The first-ever alumni meet of the campus was organised by the Department of Urdu.
Many former students of the department, who are presently serving in various capacities in different departments of the Union Territory, attended the Alumni Meet.
Several current students from the Department, teaching and non-teaching staff members were also present on the occasion.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Director South Campus, welcomed the former students and gave a brief account of the event. He also underlined the importance of holding meetings of the alumni.
Dr Khanday thanked the participants for joining the event and making it a success. He assured to continue holding the alumni meets in future.
The alumni members felicitated Director South Campus for taking this initiative.
Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat, Academic Coordinator, Department of Urdu highlighted the importance of having strong Alumni for the growth of the campus and illustrated how such meets are a good step to strengthen the relationship of alumni with the institution.
Several former students shared their experience and interesting moments of campus life with the audience.
The proceedings of the session were conducted by Dr Mohammad Ashraf Raunyal. The programme concluded with vote of thanks delivered by Dr Ruqaya Nabi.