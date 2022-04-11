Always at forefront of tackling challenges faced by J&K: NC

Srinagar, Apr 11: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday asked the party functionaries to work in tandem to meet the challenges ahead.
Addressing Provincial, Zonal, District, Media YNC, Women’s Wing functionaries here at the Party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar- Party General Secretary extolled the functionaries to strengthen the party rows to meet the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the course of the meeting the functionaries gave detailed estimation of the prevailing ground situation in their respective areas to the General Secretary, who gave a patient hearing to the individual assessments of all the functionaries.
Echoing the sentiments of the functionaries, Sagar said, “Public interest is sacrosanct to us. Our party has seen high and lows since its inception. The current times require us to strengthen our ranks and steadfastly continue with highlighting the issues confronted by the people.”