Always at forefront of tackling challenges faced by J&K: NC

During the course of the meeting the functionaries gave detailed estimation of the prevailing ground situation in their respective areas to the General Secretary, who gave a patient hearing to the individual assessments of all the functionaries.

Echoing the sentiments of the functionaries, Sagar said, “Public interest is sacrosanct to us. Our party has seen high and lows since its inception. The current times require us to strengthen our ranks and steadfastly continue with highlighting the issues confronted by the people.”