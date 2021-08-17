Amandeep Hospital’s OPD services at Sonawar from Aug 21-22

Srinagar, Aug 17: Extending its healthcare services, Amandeep Hospital is offering OPD for orthopedics, joint replacement, neuro and spine for two days at Kidney Hospital, SonawarBagh, Srinagar. According to a press statement, the OPD services are spearheaded by Chief Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon DrAvtar Singh and Neuro Surgeon Dr Hitesh Kumar.
“This service will be available on August 21, from 11:00 am to 5 pm and on August 22, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The highlights of the OPD clinic will be all orthopedic problems, brain and spine tumors, lower back pain, spine injuries, slip disc, etc. The consultation will be offered on an appointment basis,” the statement reads.