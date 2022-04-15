Amar Singh College observes Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Srinagar, Apr 15: The Department of Political Science, Amar Singh College, Srinagar, orgainiesed Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s 131-st birth anniversary under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” by organising a series of lectures delivered by eminent faculty members in the Taseer Hall of the College.
The faculty and the students participated in large numbers.
Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college, the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the department for organising the event and impressed upon the students and faculty to follow the social and political ideas of Ambedkar. He said that under the presidency of Ambedkar a voluminous constitution of India was drafted, which has immensely formulated a vision to uplift the lives of poor and marginalized sections of the society including women.
At the outset of the programme, Prof. Arifat Jan, Head, Department of Political Science, presented a brief description on the life and ideas of Ambedkar.
Prof. Tafazul Hussain, Assistant Prof. Department of Political Science, deliberated on the life and works of Ambedkar and highlighted his enlightened vision and emancipatory politics for laying foundations of an egalitarian society.
Prof. Mudasir Ahmad, Assistant Prof. Political Science, threw light on the caste system and Ambedkar ‘s efforts through the constitution to free the society from all of its regressive practices that hamper equality and progress.
The participants were encouraged to take inspiration and lessons from his life journey. The programme ended with a vote of thanks presented by Prof. Qazi Fabihaan, department of Public Administration.
Dr. Mujahid Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Cluster University, Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Secretary Sports Council, Cluster University, Srinagar and Dr. Gazala Gayas, Head, Department of English, also graced the occasion.