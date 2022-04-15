Amar Singh College observes Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college, the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the department for organising the event and impressed upon the students and faculty to follow the social and political ideas of Ambedkar. He said that under the presidency of Ambedkar a voluminous constitution of India was drafted, which has immensely formulated a vision to uplift the lives of poor and marginalized sections of the society including women.

At the outset of the programme, Prof. Arifat Jan, Head, Department of Political Science, presented a brief description on the life and ideas of Ambedkar.