Amar Singh College organises seminar on drug de-addiction

Srinagar, July 20: The Department of Psychology and Sociology in collaboration with the Drug De-addiction/Abuse Committee, Amar Singh College organised a seminar on the theme "Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis".
The chief guest and guest of honour were Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad Khan, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Director, Youth Rehabilitation Centre, Srinagar, and Laeeq Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director, Prosecution, Crime Head Quarters, Srinagar. .
In the welcome address, Prof. Tariq Ashai, Head Department of Chemistry, welcomed the guests and threw light on the different aspects of drug abuse vis a vis biological aspects and highlighted the need for understanding psychological and legal aspects as well.
The chief guest, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad Khan, threw light on the deep rootedness of drug abuse. He stated that the easy availability of drugs is the main reason behind the increasing menace of drug abuse. He stressed that society needs to come forward and take collective responsibility to tackle the problem. He stressed the need to conduct such programmes on a regular basis.
The second speaker, Laeeq Ahmad Dar, discussed the legal aspects related to drug addiction and assured to train the teachers at the college in identifying various drugs. He also informed the audience about the launch of the JK eCop App.
Two students from the college,. Fahad Fayaz and Tanzeela Wazir, spoke about the impact of drug addiction on society and the role of parents in curbing the menace through effective communication with their children.