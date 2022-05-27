Amar Singh College organises workshop on International Day for Biological Diversity

Srinagar: To commemorate International Day for Biological Diversity, Department of Environmental Science, Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a two-day workshop here.
The workshop was organized on May 23 and 24 on the theme ‘Degraded Forest Rejuvenation- Tools and Techniques’. The program was inaugurated and flagged off by the Principal, Amar Singh College Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.
He emphasised on how nature provides many diverse life-supporting and life-enhancing contributions to people and how it’s our duty to safeguard such resources.
He also threw light on the scope and importance of organizing such workshopand appreciated the department of Environmental science for taking the responsibility and initiative of conducting such events.
The first day of workshop started in Kral Sangri Nursery where the students were provided with hands-on-training sessions on nursery management which included collection of seeds, preparation of nutrient media for seed germination, tending during early stage of growth, plant propagation techniques and practices, requirement of land area, water supply, working tools and growing structures.
Besides the students were also acquainted with the planning and implementation involved in transfer of the plant species from nursery to different planation sites. The session was facilitated by Block Forest Officer and Range Officer Kral Sangri.
The second day of workshop was organized at Dignibal Forest in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Forest Department represented by Syed YasirMasood, Block Forest Officer Dignibal, where he and his team have made tremendous effort to reclaim and restore the forest.