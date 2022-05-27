Amar Singh College organises workshop on International Day for Biological Diversity

Srinagar: To commemorate International Day for Biological Diversity, Department of Environmental Science, Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a two-day workshop here.

The workshop was organized on May 23 and 24 on the theme ‘Degraded Forest Rejuvenation- Tools and Techniques’. The program was inaugurated and flagged off by the Principal, Amar Singh College Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.

He emphasised on how nature provides many diverse life-supporting and life-enhancing contributions to people and how it’s our duty to safeguard such resources.

He also threw light on the scope and importance of organizing such workshopand appreciated the department of Environmental science for taking the responsibility and initiative of conducting such events.