Amarnath cloudburst: 35 Andhra pilgrims traced, two still missing

Srinagar July 11: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said that two pilgrims from the state are missing after Friday's cloudburst at Baltal base camp near Amarnath cave shrine while 35 have been traced.
In a letter shot to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir today, Additional Resident Commissioner AP, Himanshu Kaushik, two pilgrims namely Gunisetty Sudha and Kotha Parvathi belonging to Rajahmundry are missing for which the Andhra government officials are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration to get more information.
"The remaining 35 persons for whom we received calls from their relatives on Andhra Pradesh Helpline numbers, all 35 have been traced and are safely returning to Andhra Pradesh," Kaushik said.
"Relief and Rescue operations by local administration in Jammu and Kashmir are underway for the missing persons. We highly appreciate the support and help provided by local administration, " he added.