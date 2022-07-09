Amarnath cloudburst: ITBP says 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

The border guarding force has also expanded its route opening and protection parties from lower part of the holy cave up to Panjtarni, he said.



The flash flood near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens on Friday evening.



The yatra that began on June 30 has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, a senior administration official had said.