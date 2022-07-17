Amarnath tragedy exposes limited holding capacity of fragile Himalayan ecosystem

On the one hand, the Government of India and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) keep talking / harping about disaster mitigation, but we don't want to learn from previous experiences. We commit the same mistakes and later, when things go out of hands, promptly furnish incorrect figures, with confidence and authority to hide failures," said Joshi, who is also active in coordination of pilgrims that head for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra -- a three week pilgrimage through a snaking trek in Uttarakhand -- for a decade now.



But then, who will bell the cat?



Joshi himself has been to Amarnath Yatra and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "My observation is that no serious thought is given to the safety of yatris during the Amarnath Yatra unlike the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra where it's done perfectly. Every single yatri is tracked daily! Evacuation, that too partial and only when necessary, is not going to address the challenge," he added.



Rajeev Bansal, media coordinator of Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG), a recently formed body under the RSS patronage, said the Amarnath numbers were obviously very large this year as the Yatra was opened after a two year gap due to the pandemic.



Bansal agreed that in view of the damage inflicted on the environment, there should ideally be a limited use of natural resources with the 'Reduce, Refuse, and Recycle' principle. "Simply means, if not necessary, avoid doing it, means, refuse. But people lack awareness and in the case of examples such as Amarnath Yatra, people are tradition driven and most of them are not aware of their responsibility towards the environment."



Agreeing that a restriction on numbers beyond a particular altitude is necessary in the Himalayas, Bansal said: "Why just Amarnath, there was also a talk about restricting pilgrims at Vaishno Devi too. But it will be difficult for the government to do it. It needs participation from the community to arrive at that decision."