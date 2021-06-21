Amarnath Yatra-2021 cancelled in view of COVID-19

Srinagar June 21: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday cancelled the annual Amarnath Yatra for this year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while confirming the development tweeted that the decision had been taken after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members.

He said the Yatra will be symbolic only while all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.