Amarnath Yatra-2023 | Div Com Kashmir reviews power scenario along Baltal axis

On the Occasion, Div Com exhorted all the officers particularly CE KPDCL to make alternative arrangements immediately to light the route so that yatries and service providers do not face any problem.

Div Com further instructed him to make DG sets available in a large number to ensure lights remain functional with constant power support.

He also directed BEACON to halt the expansion work to avoid further damage to Electric cables and instructed them to install the wire mesh to protect the route and remove the loose soil and rocks.