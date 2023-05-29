Amarnath Yatra-2023 | Div Com Kashmir reviews power scenario along Baltal axis

Srinagar, May 29: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review the power supply scenario along the Baltal axis for the Amarnath Yatra 2023.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Chief Engineer KPDCL, officers of BEACON and others.
The meeting was apprised by CE KPDCL that the Power Cable along the axis has got damaged due to the road widening of track by BEACON which is likely to affect the power supply from Grid Station.
On the Occasion, Div Com exhorted all the officers particularly CE KPDCL to make alternative arrangements immediately to light the route so that yatries and service providers do not face any problem.
Div Com further instructed him to make DG sets available in a large number to ensure lights remain functional with constant power support.
He also directed BEACON to halt the expansion work to avoid further damage to Electric cables and instructed them to install the wire mesh to protect the route and remove the loose soil and rocks.