Amarnath Yatra a reflection of brotherhood in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 18: Member Parliament and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah today said those who spread hatred in the country should see how Muslims and Hindus in Kashmir coexist and extend support to each other for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Talking to reporters, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Abdullah said that Amarnath Yatra has been a reflection of brotherhood in the Kashmir Valley.

“Those who spread hatred in the country, they should see how Muslims and Hindus extend support to each other for it’s smooth conduct”, he said.