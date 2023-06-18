Amarnath Yatra a reflection of brotherhood in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 18: Member Parliament and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah today said those who spread hatred in the country should see how Muslims and Hindus in Kashmir coexist and extend support to each other for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Talking to reporters, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Abdullah said that Amarnath Yatra has been a reflection of brotherhood in the Kashmir Valley.
“Those who spread hatred in the country, they should see how Muslims and Hindus extend support to each other for it’s smooth conduct”, he said.
In response to a question over scarcity of water, electricity, and food grains, Dr Abdullah said that problems like these are eminent every year, saying there is not so much scarcity of water as of now but the government should definitely look into it.
“The government of India has reduced the food grain supply, as I am the member of the Parliamentary committee for food, we have appealed to the government for it’s sufficient restoration”, he said.
He said that the poor, who work there during Amarnath Yatra period earn their livelihood out of it and spent the same earnings in the winter.
Dr. Abdullah, on being asked about elections, refused to comment on the issue.