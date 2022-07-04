Amarnath Yatra: Adequate security arrangements in place: DGP

Jammu: Describing sticky bombs smuggled from Pakistan as a grave threat, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said adequate security arrangements are in place for the Amarnath Yatra which is going on smoothly.
He said that around 150 terrorists are present on the launch pads across the border but security forces were fully alert and had thwarted their attempts to sneak into Kashmir.
All security-related measures are in place for the Amarnath Yatra, the Police chief told reporters at Mahore in Reasi district where he had gone to appreciate the villagers for helping the Police arrest two wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.
The two terrorists Talib Hussain Shah, a mastermind behind the recent series of explosions in Rajouri, and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok on Sunday and later handed over to Police.
Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.
“There is no connection between the (Amarnath) yatra and the arrest (of the duo). It is a big success as Shah was involved in a series of sticky bomb explosions in Rajouri,” Singh said.
He said Shah was part of efforts being made by LeT handlers in Pakistan to revive terrorism in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, and other parts of the Jammu region.
“They earlier created a Gaznavi force group for Jammu province which was wiped out by the Police. The LeT handlers are using different names but all the elements are the same and they are making desperate attempts to recruit youngsters,” he said.
The DGP said Police scuttled all their attempts to revive terrorism by busting their modules in Udhampur, Doda-Kishtwar belt, and Poonch-Rajouri and since Shah was heading one such module, his questioning would solve many more cases.
“His arrest is a big achievement and people are equal partners in this success. The people overpowering the terrorists with bare hands is a good beginning,” he said.
The DGP said J&K Police had been chasing Shah ever since his name came up during the investigation of the recent blasts in Rajouri.
“They were not getting a hideout and were moving aimlessly and ended up being overpowered by people. The action of the villagers is worth praise and so I have personally come to thank them,” he said.
Singh said that the number of terrorists on launch pads in Pakistan hovers around 150 and there were attempts by them to infiltrate into this side but they were tackled and killed either on the border or in the hinterland.