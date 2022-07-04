Amarnath Yatra: Adequate security arrangements in place: DGP

Jammu: Describing sticky bombs smuggled from Pakistan as a grave threat, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said adequate security arrangements are in place for the Amarnath Yatra which is going on smoothly.

He said that around 150 terrorists are present on the launch pads across the border but security forces were fully alert and had thwarted their attempts to sneak into Kashmir.

All security-related measures are in place for the Amarnath Yatra, the Police chief told reporters at Mahore in Reasi district where he had gone to appreciate the villagers for helping the Police arrest two wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.