Amarnath Yatra begins, 2,750 pilgrims leave Nunwan base camp for cave shrine

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.



The journey -- most of it on foot -- takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.



All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the 43-day pilgrimage, Singla said, adding, "The endeavour is to make sure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of 4,890 pilgrims from the Jammu base camp.



Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has also made a provision for online 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said.