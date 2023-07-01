Amarnath Yatra commences as first batches of pilgrims flagged off from Baltal, Nunwan base camps

The yatris were very enthusiastic to see the arrangements in place. They were happy too as the locals are extending full support and coordination to the yatris.

Most of the pilgrims expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the J&K UT administration.

All arrangements have been put in place by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the UT administration to ensure smooth pilgrimage to the naturally formed ice-lingam at the cave shrine, officials said.

Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district is shortest route. While pilgrims take a few days from the Pahalgam base camp to reach the cave, those using the Baltal route return back to the base camp after the 'Darshan' the same day.