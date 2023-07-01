Amarnath Yatra commences as first batches of pilgrims flagged off from Baltal, Nunwan base camps

Baltal, July 01: The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine located in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on Saturday amid heightened security arrangements.
Chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole’ and 'Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated the air at daybreak as ecstatic pilgrims began the journey to the Amarnath Cave Shrine housed among the mighty Himalayan peaks at an elevation of 3880 metres.
The pilgrims included men, women, sadhus, old and young. From Baltal Base Camp, senior officials of the UT Administration including Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer along with DC Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal, camp Director Baltal flagged off first batch of pilgrims for Amarnath shrine here from Domail, Baltal Ganderbal. While as Secretary Revenue Dr Piyush Singla who is also the Nodal officer for yatra from Anantnag side along with Deputy Commissioner Anantnag S F Hamid flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The yatris were very enthusiastic to see the arrangements in place. They were happy too as the locals are extending full support and coordination to the yatris.
Most of the pilgrims expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the J&K UT administration.
All arrangements have been put in place by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the UT administration to ensure smooth pilgrimage to the naturally formed ice-lingam at the cave shrine, officials said.
Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district is shortest route. While pilgrims take a few days from the Pahalgam base camp to reach the cave, those using the Baltal route return back to the base camp after the 'Darshan' the same day.