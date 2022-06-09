Amarnath Yatra | DC Anantnag visits Sheeshnag, reviews arrangements

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla accompanied by senior officials from District Administration on Thursday visited Sheeshnag base camp. The visit was aimed at reviewing ground level preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2022.
Speaking during the visit, the Dr Singla said that various development works are under progress on the track. He said that installation of railings on sides, widening of the track, removal of loose stones, crate bunds etc are going on at full pace.
He visited the base hospital established at Sheeshnag and also reviewed the allocation of space to various departments.
A meeting with accompanying officials was held at Sheeshnag base camp directing them to expedite the ongoing works and ensure all preparations are in place by 15th of June.
Dr Singla inspected the erection of several Medical Aid Centres enroute from Chandanwari to Holy Cave. He also reviewed the installation of taps at various spots along the route.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the installation of toilet facilities at Sheeshnag camp. Emphasising on ensuring availability of necessary medical care, the CMO was directed to put equines into service as ambulances so that emergency medical care can be given to any in need on the route without delay.
He was informed that both electricity and water supply are available at Sheeshnag base camp.
Stressing on ensuring a clean and green SANJY 2022, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure that proper solid and liquid waste measures are in place at the base camp and dust bins are installed at various spots to avoid littering.
Directions were issued to Pahalgam Development Authority to ensure that lights are installed at every 100 metres on the path between Chandanwari and Sheeshnag base camps to ensure that Yatries can travel safely in early and late hours.
SSP Anantnag, CEO PDA, SDM Pahalgam, CMO, SEs of R&B, KPDCL and Jal Shakti, SDM Pahalgam, ACD, representatives from NDMA, representatives from CRPF, Tehsildar Pahalgam among others accompanied the DC.