Amarnath Yatra | DC Anantnag visits Sheeshnag, reviews arrangements

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla accompanied by senior officials from District Administration on Thursday visited Sheeshnag base camp. The visit was aimed at reviewing ground level preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2022.

Speaking during the visit, the Dr Singla said that various development works are under progress on the track. He said that installation of railings on sides, widening of the track, removal of loose stones, crate bunds etc are going on at full pace.

He visited the base hospital established at Sheeshnag and also reviewed the allocation of space to various departments.

A meeting with accompanying officials was held at Sheeshnag base camp directing them to expedite the ongoing works and ensure all preparations are in place by 15th of June.