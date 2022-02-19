Amarnath Yatra | DC Bandipora visits Yatra transit camp Sumbal

Bandipora, Feb 19: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Saturday visited Yatra transit camp in Sumbal Sub Division to review the progress of works undertaken to augment the accommodation facility for devotees expected to visit during the upcoming Yatra 2022.
Dr Owais reviewed arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra
He asked the concerned officers to take up the works of prefabricated huts, approach road and parking facility on war footing basis to ensure the works are completed well before time. He directed the officers to ensure maintenance of proper sanitation and cleanliness, proper drinking water and regular electricity at Yatra transit Camp Sumbal Stations.
The DC urged the officers to work with zeal and in complete coordination to ensure better facilities are provided this year than previous years.
The DC was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid, SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Ex. Engineer R&B Sumbal Ab Majeed and other concerned officers.