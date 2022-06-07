Amarnath Yatra | DGP takes stock of security arrangements; visits Baltal, Domail

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited base camps at Baltal and Domail where he reviewed the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for Amarnath Ji Yatra.
He interacted with officers and Jawans of Police and CRPF at Baltal. The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP CID J&K RR Swain, said an official statement.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Commandants CRPF Rajendra Singh and Om Hari, SDPO Kangan and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.During the visit, the DGP reviewed security and logistic arrangements at Baltal, Domail and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles.
He gave directions for making adequate parking arrangements for the yatra, for better management of traffic and security. He directed for increasing the space for parking by leveling the ground at important locations to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims.
The DGP inspected police deployments, JPCR, and Police Post at Baltal and stressed for round the clock functioning of joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by the senior officers.
The DGP while interacting with the officers and officials at Baltal emphasised for creating conducive environment to conduct the Amarnath Yatra smoothly and said that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured for regulating the yatra in a desired manner. He directed that all possible assistance should be provided to the yatris.
The DGP directed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
He said that strict compliance of the directions should be ensured to plug any loopholes.
The DGP also directed for strengthening of communication network and real time coordination and dissemination of information.