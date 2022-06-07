Amarnath Yatra | DGP takes stock of security arrangements; visits Baltal, Domail

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited base camps at Baltal and Domail where he reviewed the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He interacted with officers and Jawans of Police and CRPF at Baltal. The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP CID J&K RR Swain, said an official statement.