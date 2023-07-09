Amarnath Yatra facilitates rare bond of communal amity

Talking to Greater Kashmir many pilgrims said that they are very enthusiastic about the yatra and have no fear at all in their mind. A pilgrim Himanshi from Karnal Punjab expressed gratitude to the people J&K for facilitating them during the Yatra with all kinds of assistance. “There is no fear in our mind, the arrangements by the government and the administration here are satisfying, and the locals are supporting us,” said Kamal Mishra, a pilgrim from Ahmedabad.

While sharing his views on the role of Muslims during Amarnath yatra, another pilgrim from Delhi, Mukesh Kumar said that it is all due to the cooperation and support of the Muslim community that the religious journey has been successful. He said the Muslims have played an important role by providing all kinds of services and other necessities to pilgrims all along the route to the cave.

The enthusiasm of the pilgrims can be seen at base camps with the whole area reverberating with the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bholey.’ The pilgrims are seen busy clicking pictures and buying different kinds of things available in the market. Meanwhile, the UT administration has made all the arrangements for the annual yatra.