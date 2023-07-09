Amarnath Yatra facilitates rare bond of communal amity

Baltal, July 9: Over the years Kashmiri people are known for hospitality and brotherhood and the same is exhibited during the annual Amarnath yatra with the help and assistance rendered to Hindus by local Muslims presenting a picture of communal harmony and Kashmir’s old syncretic ethos.
For the local Muslims who are the major service providers, the Amarnath yatra means more than doing business and earning their livelihood. Risking their lives and braving the difficult trek, rains, and hot and humid weather conditions all along the route up to the holy cave the local service including ponywallas and palanquin bearers manage to provide a safe and comfortable journey to the Amarnath pilgrims.
The Kashmiri Muslims facilitate the annual Hindu pilgrimage every year showcasing the real Kashmiriyat and communal harmony.
Instrumental in the running of the annual pilgrimage is the role that the local Kashmiri Muslims have played over the years whatever the situation.
Thousands of Kashmir Muslims joined the Yatra, offering pilgrims’ services as workers, ponymen, and palanquin-bearers thus helping aged pilgrims in climbing the difficult trek of Baltal up to the cave on a palanquin. Hundreds of locals every year also put up stalls at the yatra base camps at Baltal in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir offering different kinds of materials for the pilgrims. The Amarnath Yatra showcases the bond between Kashmiris and the pilgrims.
“We have been coming here for years now to provide services to the Amarnath pilgrims who reach the base camp and then leave for the holy cave for darshan. We as hosts ensure that the guests don’t face any inconvenience wand also ensure their safe and successful pilgrimage,” Mohammad Akbar, a local service provider said.
“It doesn’t mean only business for us, besides earning livelihood it gives us an opportunity to serve and help the people of other religions which give us satisfaction,” another local service provider said. The Amarnath pilgrims also were all praise for the hospitality and helping nature of the Kashmiri people facilitating and providing different kinds of services to them to ensure a successful pilgrimage.
Talking to Greater Kashmir many pilgrims said that they are very enthusiastic about the yatra and have no fear at all in their mind. A pilgrim Himanshi from Karnal Punjab expressed gratitude to the people J&K for facilitating them during the Yatra with all kinds of assistance. “There is no fear in our mind, the arrangements by the government and the administration here are satisfying, and the locals are supporting us,” said Kamal Mishra, a pilgrim from Ahmedabad.
While sharing his views on the role of Muslims during Amarnath yatra, another pilgrim from Delhi, Mukesh Kumar said that it is all due to the cooperation and support of the Muslim community that the religious journey has been successful. He said the Muslims have played an important role by providing all kinds of services and other necessities to pilgrims all along the route to the cave.
The enthusiasm of the pilgrims can be seen at base camps with the whole area reverberating with the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bholey.’ The pilgrims are seen busy clicking pictures and buying different kinds of things available in the market. Meanwhile, the UT administration has made all the arrangements for the annual yatra.