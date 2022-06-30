AMARNATH YATRA | Government to set up 50-bedded hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari

New Delhi: Two 50-bedded hospitals are being set up as indoor facilities at Baltal and Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of DRDO as part of various steps taken by the Union Health Ministry to make this year’s Amarnath Yatra a success.

Under the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and as per the directives of the Supreme Court, various initiatives have been taken to streamline Amarnath Yatra for the devotees, the ministry said in a statement.