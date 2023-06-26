Amarnath Yatra: Govt decides to allow tankers, empty vehicles from Jammu via Mughal Road only

Srinagar, Jun 26: In order to ensure hassle free movement of traffic in view of Amarnath Yatra on National Highway, all the tankers and empty vehicles from Jammu will be allowed via Mughal road only.

Quoting an order by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the down side movement of fruit laden trucks and other vehicles is being hampered and requires to be given priority.

“In view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 and taking in to account the condition of National Highway-44, besides, the erratic weather which is leading frequent landslide and shooting stones. The down side movement of fruit laden trucks and other vehicles is being hampered and requires to be given priority,” the order read.