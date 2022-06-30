Amarnath Yatra integral part of Kashmir tradition and Kashmiriyat: GCC

The GCC called upon the UT Administration to make all necessary security arrangements for safety of the yatris and also prepare to handle weather contingencies as and when encountered. With regard to weather contingencies, the GCC reminded the administration that as in the past the number of yatris allowed on a daily basis on each of the two routes will need to be regulated keeping in view the carrying capacity of the two routes.

The GCC hoped that as per past practice, sufficient medical services and facilities would be provided to the yatris and all other people accompanying the yatra on both the routes.

Among the signatories to the GCC statement are Mohd Shafi Pandit, Retd IAS, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Retd IAS, G.R. Sufi, Rtd IRS, Rtd Chief Commissioner, Income Tax and Former Chief Information Commissioner, J&K, Latief -u- Zaman Deva, Former Chairman J&K Public Services Commission, Dr. Rattan Lal Hangloo, Former Vice Chancellor, Allahabad University, Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Former Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Hashmatullah Khan, Former Vice Chancellor , Sher- i- Kashmir Agriculture University, Jammu, Prof. Dr. Tara Singh, Former, Member, J&K Public Services Commission, G.J.Nehvi, Rtd IAS, Feroz Ahmed, Rtd IAS, G.A.Peer, Rtd IAS, Abdul Rashid Khan, Rtd IPS, Riyaz Jan, Senior Advocate J& K High Court and Former Advocate General, J&K, G.H. Kangoo, Rtd IFoS and Rtd Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rafeeq Masoodi, Rtd IBS and Former ADG, Door Darshan, Khaleeq- ul- Zaman, Rtd Distt and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Rafi, Former Director School Education, Kashmir, S.Ravinder Singh, Former Director School Education, Jammu, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Educationist and Former Secretary, J& K Board of School Education, Dr Abdul Salam , Former, HOD, Faculty of Law, University of Kashmir, Krishan Lal Kaul, Prominent Businessman, Srinagar, Masud Hussain, Artist, Srinagar, G.D. Bakshi, Krishi Pandit, Distt Rajouri, Qazi Abdul Hamid, Former Additional Advocate General, J& K, Prof. Dr. Nisar Ali, Prominent Economist and Former Economic Advisor to J&K Government, Prof. Mohammed Iqbal Zargar, Former Principal, Higher Education Deptt, Abdul Majid Bhat, Former Geo- Scientist, Masud Shah Hamdani, Businessman and Shafqat Bukhari, Journalist.