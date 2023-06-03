Amarnath Yatra: LG praises contribution of locals, says Govt committed to ensure best facilities for pilgrims

He said that for millions of devotees all over the world pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream.

“J&K Govt is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims. Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities," he said, in another tweet.

He also said that the officials of Amarnath Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the Yatra.

“We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims. The local residents are making immense contribution for the successful conduct of the Yatra that will commence from 1st July. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy," he said, in another tweet.