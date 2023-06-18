Amarnath Yatra linked to local economy, says LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 18: Terming Amarnath Yatra a symbol of welfare of humanity and upliftment of all sections of society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the pilgrimage is also linked to local economy and employment opportunities here.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, as reported by GNS, wrote: "Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is starting from 1st July. This pilgrimage is also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society and exchange of new ideas. Local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this Yatra (sic.)."