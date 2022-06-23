Amarnath Yatra | NDMA conducts mock drills at Baltal, Pahalgam base camps

Baltal: To assess the overall preparedness and response measures taken at critical sites to deal with any untoward incident during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, a mock drill was conducted by the Department of Disaster Management in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authorities and all the concerned government and private agencies from Sonamarg to Amarnath Cave at Baltal base camp.

Secretary to Government, DMRRR, Nazim Zai Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh, and ADC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Baba participated in the mock drill at Baltal.