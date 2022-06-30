'Amarnath Yatra part of our pluralistic ethos'

Shopian: Apni Party ( AP) president Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that Amarnath pilgrimage is part of “our pluralistic ethos and it should not be given any unusual hype. “

"During our recent meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, we informed him that the entire Kashmir is welcoming the pilgrims and the yatra should be treated as a routine affair and made people friendly ", Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a party rally in Shopian district.

Bukhari said that Amarnath pilgrimage had been going on since decades and every individual of Jammu and Kashmir was ready to protect the pilgrims.