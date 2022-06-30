'Amarnath Yatra part of our pluralistic ethos'

Shopian: Apni Party ( AP) president Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that Amarnath pilgrimage is part of “our pluralistic ethos and it should not be given any unusual hype. “
"During our recent meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, we informed him that the entire Kashmir is welcoming the pilgrims and the yatra should be treated as a routine affair and made people friendly ", Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a party rally in Shopian district.
Bukhari said that Amarnath pilgrimage had been going on since decades and every individual of Jammu and Kashmir was ready to protect the pilgrims.
" These are the people of Kashmir who host the yatris . We know the human values", he said.
Refering to the government's move of closing down the schools operating on government land, Bukhari said that schools should not be closed down.
"The government should recoup the price of land from the schools, which are built on the state land", he said, adding that it is question of the future of our children.
While addressing the workers, Bukhari said that the purpose of his visit was not the elections but to learn from them what the party they supported for last 12 years had done for them.
" It is the same constituency that has earlier sent Mehbooba Mufti and then in 2014 a young leader in to Assembly. Did they keep the promises they made to you", he asked.