[Amarnath Yatra] Pr Secy Jal Shakti reviews arrangements

Interacting with different stakeholders during the visit, he impressed upon the officers of Jal Shakti Department to provide round-the-clock water supply to all these areas besides langars and other public conveniences.

Parmar urged the officers to deploy adequate staff to the base camp for the smooth facilitation of the yatris.

Reviewing other facilities along the route as well as at the Baltal base camp, he asked the officers of the Jal Shakti Department to install ample drinking water points along the Amarnath Cave route so that the yatris do not feel any inconvenience.