Amarnath Yatra resumes after three days

Srinagar, Jul 11: Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for three days due to cloudburst at Baltal base camp in which 15 yatris were killed and several others injured.
A fresh batch of yatris was allowed to proceed towards the holy cave from Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam this morning, news agency KNO reported while quoting an official.
As per the official, the yatra resumed at around 8 am, following a slight delay due to rain.
Notably, the yatra was suspended soon after a cloudburst hit the Baltal base camp on Friday, in which at least 15 people died, while dozens were injured and fate of around 37 people is still unknown.