Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Ganderbal: The Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiquie, along with a team of officers of the department today visited Domail Baltal Camp to take stock of arrangements put in place by Information Department for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2022 at various locations enroute to holy cave.

On the occasion, the Joint Director interacted with the officials deployed at Baltal camps and took the stock of facilities available to them. He asked them to deliver the services of the department to yatris with dedication and diligence.