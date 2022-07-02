Amarnath Yatra reviewed
Ganderbal: The Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiquie, along with a team of officers of the department today visited Domail Baltal Camp to take stock of arrangements put in place by Information Department for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2022 at various locations enroute to holy cave.
On the occasion, the Joint Director interacted with the officials deployed at Baltal camps and took the stock of facilities available to them. He asked them to deliver the services of the department to yatris with dedication and diligence.
While inspecting the arrangements made by District Information Central, Ganderbal, the Joint Director showed the satisfaction of overall arrangements and appreciated District Information Officer, Affaq Gadda for taking all necessary steps with regarding the responsibility of department to facilitate yatris.
Meanwhile, the Joint Director interacted with Yatris and enquired about their experience and satisfaction regarding the facilities provided by the administration at different places.
The yatris on the occasion lauded the government for all the facilities provided to them at different stations and along the axis which helped them to perform yatra very conveniently and comfortably.
FPO Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam Khan and Shabir Ahmad Yatra Coordinator, who are monitoring the whole arrangements, also accompanied the Joint Director during the visit.