Amarnath Yatra security arrangements reviewed in Awantipora

Srinagar, June 27: SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police, Army, CRPF and BSF at DPL Awantipora in which threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming Amarnath yatra.
During the meeting, SSP Awantipora discussed various security aspects and provided valuable suggestions and feedback for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to Yatris and stressed the officers, both jurisdictional and those deployed for Yatra to adopt proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of SANJY-2023.
He further directed the officers to maintain strict surveillance over the “anti-social/anti-national elements who are hell bent towards disrupting the peaceful atmosphere and creating law and order problems for their vested interests.”