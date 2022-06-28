Amarnath Yatra | Security review meeting held in Budgam
Srinagar, June 28: In view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Police in Budgam held a security review meeting.
The meeting was held at District Police Headquarters Budgam and was chaired by SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, and attended among others by CO 35Bn CRPF, Nikhil Rastogi, CO 43Bn CRPF, P.K Goswami, CO BSF(Adhoc K-6) , Jashkaran Singh, 2IC 29Bn CRPF, 2IC 73Bn CRPF, 2IC 25Bn CRPF, officers of 62RR and 20RR.
Besides, other officers of Police and CRPF, Additional SP Budgam, DySP Headquarters Budgam, DySP DAR DPL Budgam and DySP Ops Budgam were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, rationalisation of deployment, covering of laterals, interior deployment, corridor deployment, threats and counter-measures were discussed.
During the meeting, the officers present in the meeting briefed the chairing officer about the on ground deployment and the final security arrangements for pilgrimage scheduled to start from 30 June.
SSP Budgam stressed on officers to maintain close synergy and round the clock monitoring of Yatra routes and emphasised that extra checking points must be established for restricting unauthorised “vehicle movements/parking enroute to avoid chaotic situations.” He also emphasised upon the supervisory officers for ensuring briefing and debriefing, strengthening of the intelligence grid on ground, alertness of deployed personnel, intensified legal action on “terrorist associates and following the SOPs in letter & spirit.”
SSP Budgam also laid stress upon better coordination and cooperation “among all the sister agencies in order to avert nefarious designs of anti-national elements.”