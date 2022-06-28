Amarnath Yatra | Security review meeting held in Budgam

The meeting was held at District Police Headquarters Budgam and was chaired by SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, and attended among others by CO 35Bn CRPF, Nikhil Rastogi, CO 43Bn CRPF, P.K Goswami, CO BSF(Adhoc K-6) , Jashkaran Singh, 2IC 29Bn CRPF, 2IC 73Bn CRPF, 2IC 25Bn CRPF, officers of 62RR and 20RR.

Besides, other officers of Police and CRPF, Additional SP Budgam, DySP Headquarters Budgam, DySP DAR DPL Budgam and DySP Ops Budgam were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, rationalisation of deployment, covering of laterals, interior deployment, corridor deployment, threats and counter-measures were discussed.