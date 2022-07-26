Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rains

A view of a base camp for Amarnath Yatris at Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. [Representational picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Jul 26: Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.

The pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding that there are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.

The yatra will be resumed once the weather improves, officials added.

