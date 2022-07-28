Amarnath yatra suspended due to inclement weather

Ganderbal, July 28: Amid inclement weather conditions and heavy overnight rains the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday.
Officials said that no yatri was allowed to undertake the yatra from base camp Baltal and Pahalgam towards the cave. They said the decision to allow yatra will be taken after improvement in weather conditions.
Meanwhile a mud slide triggered by heavy rains occured near Kullan area of Gund tehsil in Ganderbal district on Thursday morning blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway for traffic movement. Traffic was diverted via alternate link road.
Beacon has pressed its men and machinery into action to clear the road expected to be cleared by afternoon.