Amarnath Yatra suspended for 2nd consecutive day due to bad weather

Srinagar, Jul 6: Authorities on Wednesday said that Amarnath Yatra will continue to remain suspended for second consecutive in Jammu and Kashmir due to inclement weather.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that no yatri will be allowed to move towards the cave shrine from Chandanwari or Baltal route, besides pilgrims will not be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jammu as well.
Yatra remained suspended on Tuesday as well due to inclement weather. As per officials, around 65,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine so far.
Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandan.